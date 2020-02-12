Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, an increase of 259.8% from the January 15th total of 25,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SNCA stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. Seneca Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 145.00% and a negative net margin of 39,023.53%.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

