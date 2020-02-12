Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ:SENEB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised Seneca Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEB remained flat at $$38.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 767. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.97 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms.

