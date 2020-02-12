Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of ST stock opened at $49.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

