Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,107. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of -0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.