Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Hits $3.82 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $3.49 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Upbit and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020140 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028913 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007827 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005900 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bibox, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.