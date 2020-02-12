Sfmg LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 587,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

