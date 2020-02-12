SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,799 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 123.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 287,332 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $81.02. 14,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

