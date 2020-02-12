SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,095 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,441 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,247. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $55.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $371,276.19. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

