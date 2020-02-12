SG Americas Securities LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $3,886,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 21.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 105.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $670,000.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. The stock had a trading volume of 66,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

