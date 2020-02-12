SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,395 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $109,716.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 2,078 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $165,367.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $1,580,587 in the last ninety days. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 4,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,112. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.44. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $113.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

