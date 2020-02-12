SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter worth about $20,757,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.57. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $80.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on 2U from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

