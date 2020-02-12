SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 23,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $26,823,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.27. 40,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.