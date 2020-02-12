SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ORAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,766. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

