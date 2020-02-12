SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,366 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,952. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.