Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,746,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 238,930 shares during the period. Shell Midstream Partners accounts for 3.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $196,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MHI Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.07. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

