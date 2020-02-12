Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Lessened by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $657.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.52.

Shares of SHW traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $576.14. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.43 and its 200 day moving average is $558.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

