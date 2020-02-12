Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

