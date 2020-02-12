Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ SWAV opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $24.58 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.
In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $160,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $2,537,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,976.
Shockwave Medical Company Profile
ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
