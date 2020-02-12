Short Interest in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Decreases By 24.0%

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ANAT remained flat at $$108.10 during trading on Wednesday. 23,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $105.83 and a twelve month high of $155.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 508.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the second quarter valued at $6,280,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in American National Insurance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in American National Insurance by 131.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in American National Insurance during the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

