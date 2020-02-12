Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Drops By 20.0%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AMKR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,362. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $498,132.00. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 554,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.20 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

