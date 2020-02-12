Short Interest in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Increases By 285.7%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ANDA opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.18.
ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH
Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.
