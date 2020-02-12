Short Interest in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Increases By 285.7%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDA opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.18.

Get ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH alerts:

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 12.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 309,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 268,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $9,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

About ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.