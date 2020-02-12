Short Interest in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expands By 50.3%

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the January 15th total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 158,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 206,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

