Short Interest in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Decreases By 19.2%

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Capital One Financial raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,083 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Insiders acquired a total of 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

