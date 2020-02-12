Short Interest in CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Grows By 185.3%

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CTIB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CTI Industries has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.16.

CTI Industries (NASDAQ:CTIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTI Industries had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 178.50%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

