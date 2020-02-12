Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 38.2%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 353,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 81,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 7.54.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DLPN. National Securities began coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolphin Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

