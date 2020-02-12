Short Interest in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Drops By 43.0%

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 857.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 934,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,049,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 204,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.82. 4,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.11. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

