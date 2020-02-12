Short Interest in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Expands By 583.3%

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the January 15th total of 105,700 shares. Currently, 21.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.45% of Five Star Senior Living as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

