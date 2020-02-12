Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Drops By 18.3%

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,240,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,310,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after buying an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.