Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Decreases By 17.9%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Haynes International news, CEO Michael L. Shor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Also, Director Robert Getz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock valued at $488,559. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Haynes International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Haynes International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after buying an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Haynes International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 958.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $361.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAYN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

