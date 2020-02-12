Short Interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Increases By 324.2%

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Highway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

