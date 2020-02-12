Short Interest in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Grows By 53.6%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LAKE stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,238.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
