Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Grows By 41.4%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE LNC traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 153,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,660. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,441,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after purchasing an additional 731,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,027,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,495,000 after acquiring an additional 310,325 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 135.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 485,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,274,000 after acquiring an additional 278,904 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $14,551,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

