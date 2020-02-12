Short Interest in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Declines By 37.6%

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the January 15th total of 636,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. 2,325,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,223. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.15, a P/E/G ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

