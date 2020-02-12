Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Rises By 16.8%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 274,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKS. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in One Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in One Group Hospitality by 122.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in One Group Hospitality by 84.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 325,536 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of One Group Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

One Group Hospitality stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. One Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.73.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

