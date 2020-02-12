Short Interest in P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Increases By 72.1%

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PFIN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.15. P & F Industries has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

