Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Decreases By 19.5%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,800 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,880.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $391,400. 17.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.45. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

