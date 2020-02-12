Short Interest in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Decreases By 18.0%

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several research firms have issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.
In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
