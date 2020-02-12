Short Interest in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Decreases By 18.0%

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the January 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $162,009.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $512,263 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 95.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

