Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expands By 142.9%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

