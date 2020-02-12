Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 35.2%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,900 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the January 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. Profire Energy has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.02.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,243,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 680,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 211,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,487,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 124,226 shares during the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.