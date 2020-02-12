Short Interest in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Increases By 41.8%

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth $119,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the third quarter worth $13,635,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 546,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.96. 99,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,629. The stock has a market cap of $257.93 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.48. RADA Electronic Ind. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

About RADA Electronic Ind.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

