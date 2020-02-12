Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Rises By 54.0%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

