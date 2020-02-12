Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 33.3%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Salisbury Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.78. 30 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

