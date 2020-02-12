Short Interest in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Grows By 17.9%

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,599,000 after purchasing an additional 724,775 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after acquiring an additional 263,870 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 217,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE SJI opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.69.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

