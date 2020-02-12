Short Interest in Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) Rises By 78.2%

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,700 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 320,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEDU. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tarena International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarena International by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarena International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 78,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

