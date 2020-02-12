Sierra Wireless (SW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SW opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of C$10.22 and a 12-month high of C$21.10.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton acquired 10,000 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.45 per share, with a total value of C$104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$556,755.10.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.