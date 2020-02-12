Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 80.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. 36,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.11 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

