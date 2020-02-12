Sigma Planning Corp Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 265.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 942.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $184.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,158. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.92 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $134.29 and a 12 month high of $186.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

