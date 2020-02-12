Sigma Planning Corp Has $344,000 Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,532.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,421. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77.

