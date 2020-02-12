Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 490,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Cfra boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

