Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4,525.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,695. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.