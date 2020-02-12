Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,826 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $10,069,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 78,555 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:IVR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 732,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.61%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

